Your Hastings, St Leonards and Rye Observer is in shops now!

In this week’s edition, we report on the story of a man who died after being given the wrong medication for a suspected stroke at the Conquest.

In other news, the UK’s equality watchdog has launched a formal investigation into Pontins, which operates a park in Camber Sands.The Equality and Human Rights Commission said the probe was being carried out due to concerns about discrimination against Gypsies and Travellers. For the full story, see today's Observer.Labour and the Green Party have also formed a ‘co-operative alliance’ to run the council.Full details on how you can save up to 20 per cent on your Observer are also inside today’s paper.