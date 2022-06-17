Your Hastings, St Leonards and Rye Observer is in shops now!

In this week’s edition, we report on how Hastings has one of most popular British seaside town with people searching online for staycations.

Searches for 'UK holiday' are the highest they have been since travel restrictions were lifted according to Google trends data.

The Midsummer Fish Festival will also returning to Hastings following an enforced break due to Covid.

Today's front page of the Hastings, St Leonards and Rye Observer

The Midsummer Fish Festival will also returning to Hastings following an enforced break due to Covid.

In other news, protestors gathered in Alexandra Park on Saturday (June 11) to demonstrate against plans for a shared cycle path.

It was the second such protest to take place in recent weeks.

Proposals for the cycle path were first revealed earlier this year and petitions for and against the East Sussex County Council scheme have attracted many backers.

An inquest has also heard that a St Leonards woman died 15 days after having the Covid vaccine. For the full story, see today’s Observer.

Don’t miss our two-page picture special on this year’s Race for Life, as people of all ages donned pink on Sunday (June 12) to take part in the charity event at Alexandra Park.

