Your Hastings, St Leonards and Rye Observer is in shops now!

This week we report on how Hastings experienced the driest July on record last month for more than 100 years, according to the council’s meteorologists.

It comes as the the Met Office said July 2022 was the driest July for England since 1935.

In other news, an investigation has been launched after a fire broke out at a holiday park near Hastings at the weekend.

And a developer has submitted fresh plans to build housing at a site in Hastings with a long planning history

Tributes have been paid to Ian Porter, who was heavily involved in Old Town Carnival Week, and died last week, aged 87.

