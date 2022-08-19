Your Hastings, St Leonards and Rye Observer is in shops now!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week we report on how a large amount of drugs and cash, including sweets infused with cannabis, were seized by police in raids in St Leonards and Bexhill.

See the full story in today’s Observer.

In other news, a Hastings pub is celebrating after receiving two major accolades within the space of a week.

Today's front page of the Hastings, St Leonards and Rye Observer

A Hastings Instagram star inspired by Marilyn Monroe says she has received death threats over her looks. For the full story, see today’s paper.

A dog owner has also spoken of her heartbreak after her beloved pet was shot dead with an air rifle.

