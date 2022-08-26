Your Hastings, St Leonards and Rye Observer is in shops now!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week we report on the growing backlash over the recent sewage discharges.

Campaigners are holding a demonstration today (Friday, August 26) at noon by Azur in St Leonards.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

See our two-page spread and reaction to the recent outpourings of sewage in today’s Observer.

Today's front page of the Hastings, St Leonards and Rye Observer

In other news, people staged a protest outside St Leonards Warrior Square station this week, as part of a national day of action against planned ticket office closures.

And tributes have been paid to a businessman, who set up a restaurant with his family in St Leonards almost 60 years ago.

Don’t miss our coverage of A-level students’ success across 1066 Country.

Full details on how you can save up to 20 per cent on your Observer are also inside today’s paper.