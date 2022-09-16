Your Hastings, St Leonards and Rye Observer is in shops now!

This week we report on local reaction to the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, including memories of her visit to Hastings in June 1997.

Don’t miss our 32-page supplement as a special tribute to the late monarch.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In other news, a Hastings business leader has called for the Government to ‘finally sever reliance on fossil fuels’ as a new campaign warns the energy crisis will cause irreversible damage to UK high streets.

Today's front page of the Hastings, St Leonards and Rye Observer

Residents across a Hastings road also protested against potential changes to current bus services.

And a Hastings restaurant has announced it will be permanently closing.

Full details on how you can save up to 20 per cent on your Observer are also inside today’s paper.