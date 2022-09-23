Your Hastings, St Leonards and Rye Observer is in shops now!

This week we report on new proposals by the council to limit the time dogs are allowed on St Leonards beach.

The move has attracted opposition from the public. See the full story in today’s Observer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In other news, the owners of a restaurant in Hastings have announced they are leaving after more than 40 years as they transfer the business to new owners.

Today's front page of the Hastings, St Leonards and Rye Observer

And crowds paid their respects to the late Queen, as her funeral was televised on a big screen in Alexandra Park on Monday (September 19).

Don’t miss our 32-page supplement commemorating the late Queen’s funeral.

Full details on how you can save up to 20 per cent on your Observer are also inside today’s paper.