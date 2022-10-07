Your Hastings, St Leonards and Rye Observer is in shops now!
Don’t forget to pick up your Hastings and Rye Observer every Friday for all your local news and opinion plus eight pages of puzzles and sport.
This week we feature the story on two Hastings people chosen to be immortalised in steel as figures on a local section of the National Cycle Network in recognition of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee year.
In other news, a woman is appealing for information and spoken of her devastation after one of her beloved pets was mauled to death by another dog.
A housing association has announced it is building more than 50 new homes on a former school site in St Leonards.
Most Popular
And you can also see pictures and a report on the Enough is Enough protest from last Saturday (October 1).
Full details on how you can save up to 20 per cent on your Observer are also inside today’s paper.
For this and other stories, pick up a copy of today’s Observer.