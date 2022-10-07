Your Hastings, St Leonards and Rye Observer is in shops now!

This week we feature the story on two Hastings people chosen to be immortalised in steel as figures on a local section of the National Cycle Network in recognition of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee year.

In other news, a woman is appealing for information and spoken of her devastation after one of her beloved pets was mauled to death by another dog.

A housing association has announced it is building more than 50 new homes on a former school site in St Leonards.

Today's front page of the Hastings, St Leonards and Rye Observer

And you can also see pictures and a report on the Enough is Enough protest from last Saturday (October 1).

Full details on how you can save up to 20 per cent on your Observer are also inside today’s paper.