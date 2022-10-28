This week, we cover the story on how the completion of the long-awaited Queensway Gateway Road project in St Leonards has been delayed again.

The murder trial of a St Leonards man, who is accused of murdering two women, continued this week and you can read the latest from the hearing in today’s paper.

More sewage has been discharged into the seas at Bexhill and Hastings and the demolition work to remove the Battle Road arches in St Leonards has been delayed again.

Today's front page of the Hastings, St Leonards and Rye Observer

Hastings political leaders have also joined forces to oppose plans to move specialist heart surgeries out of the town.

Full details on how you can save up to 20 per cent on your Observer are also inside today’s paper.