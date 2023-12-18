Your old newspaper could help save a hedgehog this Christmas, Chichester wildlife hospital says

Old newspapers lying about the house could save a hedgehog’s life this Christmas, Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital has said.

The charity, in Sidlesham, said it is using up more newspaper than it's getting – between 20 and 30 bin liners a day – and told Sussex World it’s desperate for more.

Shredded newspaper makes perfect bedding for animals like hedgehogs: cosy enough to keep them warm but relatively non-toxic and soft enough that it won’t lead to any paper cuts. That sense of comfort is vital for lots of hedgehogs since, as Emma Ashcroft, animal care manager at Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital makes clear, hedgehogs often find the experience of care stressful and traumatic.

"They see us as predators. There’s no getting around that,” she explained. “So, to treat them, we have to keep them as stress free as possible. That means minimal handling time, making everything quick and simple, and keeping them comfortable.”

Shredded newspaper makes ideal hedgehog beds. Photo: Brent Wildlife Hotel.

The animal hospital, which officially opened in 1991, is currently treating more than 150 hedgehogs – many of them juveniles – so delicate handling is even more important than ever.

Hedgehogs are usually born in the Summer, so that they’re fully mature by the time winter rolls around, but Emma said climate change has pushed breeding season back, leading to an influx of juvenile hedgehogs who just aren’t strong enough to cope with the increasingly harsh Winter.

"We’re seeing so many that just won’t survive without support,” she added. “The small ones that are coping this time of year are just not coping. They have parasite burdens they can’t fight off because it’s just too cold. Some of them that come in are just a fraction of the weight they should be, they won’t make it without help.”

