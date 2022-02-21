Youth Hub celebrates a year of success in the Chichester District

From left to right: Cllr Tony Dignum, Business Co-Owner, Mikey (Kickstarter), Kai (Kickstarter), Harvey (Kickstarter), Karen (Economic Development Officer) , DWP Representative, Jim (Business Co-Owner), Clare (Youth Hub Co-Ordinator), Laetitia (Business Co-Owner), DWP Representative SUS-220221-160806001

The hub works with local businesses to support young people into finding employment, work experience, apprenticeships, or Kickstart roles.

The Kickstart programme is a Government scheme that provides young people with six months paid work placements to gain key skills and experience that will help them to find long-term employment.

Harvey, a member of the Youth Hub who was referred to the Hub in August 2021 said: “The Youth Hub team have really helped me boost my confidence,” says Harvey. “Through our one-to-ones, I’ve had support with interview techniques, CV writing and other skills. The Youth Hub has allowed me to become the best version of myself.”

Mikey who transferred to the Youth Hub in July 2021 said:, “I struggled to get a job before I was referred to the Youth Hub. Working at Blue Island Furniture, I feel trusted. I’m not just a cog in a machine and I can provide for my family. One day I’d like to start my own business and here I’m able to learn from people who have done just that.”

The district council has also taken on board several Kickstarters as part of the initiative. Kai has worked with the Youth Hub team since the beginning of the scheme and, now that his placement is coming to an end, he is looking to gain a degree in psychology from Chichester University.

He said: “The Youth Hub has given me the chance to do something I never thought I would want to do, and it’s led me to gain the confidence to go to university. “As a staff member on the Youth Hub while also being a Kickstarter myself, it has been great to see so many people like me succeed. We’ve been able to make a real difference to young people’s lives and that’s thanks to the hard work of the team and the Kickstarters themselves.”

Roy Briscoe, cabinet member for community services and culture said: “We all know how challenging it has been over the past two years, and this has had a significant impact on young people,

“The Youth Hub has made a huge difference during the pandemic, using Government funding, and we are really proud of what it has achieved. It’s helped to bridge the gap, at a time when restrictions to our daily lives were in place to protect public health.

“I would like to thank the staff for the support they have delivered, and the young people for embracing the opportunities that the Hub has offered. It’s fantastic to hear about the outcomes that have been achieved.”

The Youth Hub has also offered support to local businesses in the Chichester District.

Blue Island Furniture was bought by Laetitia and Jim, alongside friend Neil and the business took on two Kickstarters after relocating to Glenmore Business Park in Chichester.

Laetitia said: “The Kickstarters have been real lifesavers during our transition from Petersfield to Chichester. They’ve been so productive and supportive with a great attitude.”

Jim said: “We’re hoping that the guys will want to stay around after their placement ends. We’d like them to take a leading role in the business one day so that we can pass our skills onto the next generation.”

Tony Dignum, cabinet member for growth, place and regeneration said: “It’s great to see local businesses like Blue Island Furniture using initiatives such as this to grow and thrive,”

“Local businesses have benefited hugely from the Youth Hub, which has allowed them to access local, talented, young people and train them in specialist skills”.

Emma Wareham, county partnership manager for the West Sussex department for work and pensions, said: “The department for work and pensions has been delighted to be working in partnership with Chichester District Council to deliver the Chichester Youth Hub and it has been great to see the good news stories coming from this joint venture.