YouTuber’s 'Welcome to Luton' prank near Gatwick Airport surprises air passengers

Passengers on planes coming into Gatwick Airport have been shocked, surprised and amused by a large ‘Welcome to Luton’ sign placed in a nearby field.

By Lawrence Smith
Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 12:43 pm

The huge white message on grass can be seen from planes as they arrive at Gatwick and was photographed by Abbey Desmond from Essex yesterday.

She said she flew into Gatwick at 8.45am from Cancun.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

Abbey posted the image on Twitter and said: “Flying into Gatwick, just before landing this is what is out the left window… great prank, deffo at Gatwick.”

Other passengers posting on Twitter said they had been confused, worried and delighted by the sign.

Popular Youtuber Max Fosh later revealed that he was behind the prank on the Justin Dealey show (BBC Three Counties Radio).

Max, who currently has more than 924,000 YouTube subscribers, also retweeted Abbey’s tweet on Saturday evening with the message ‘Guilty…’.

To read more breaking news and lifestyle stories log on to crawleyobserver.co.uk.

The 'Welcome to Luton' sign near Gatwick Airport was photographed by Abbey Desmond from a plane on Saturday morning, May 21
Gatwick AirportLutonTwitterEssex