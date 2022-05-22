YouTuber’s 'Welcome to Luton' prank near Gatwick Airport surprises air passengers

The huge white message on grass can be seen from planes as they arrive at Gatwick and was photographed by Abbey Desmond from Essex yesterday.

She said she flew into Gatwick at 8.45am from Cancun.

Abbey posted the image on Twitter and said: “Flying into Gatwick, just before landing this is what is out the left window… great prank, deffo at Gatwick.”

Other passengers posting on Twitter said they had been confused, worried and delighted by the sign.

Popular Youtuber Max Fosh later revealed that he was behind the prank on the Justin Dealey show (BBC Three Counties Radio).

Max, who currently has more than 924,000 YouTube subscribers, also retweeted Abbey’s tweet on Saturday evening with the message ‘Guilty…’.

