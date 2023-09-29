Zero-tolerance drink-spiking policy tabled for Worthing and Adur
New licensing policy, which has to be reviewed every five years, could make premises accountable for safeguarding patrons against drink-spiking, stating they should take measures – like handing out drink covers – and seek advice to prevent spiking in their venues
This would mean premises licences could be called in for review should venues not comply with new conditions, with licenses potentially changed, suspended or revoked.
Premises staff, owners and the designated premises supervisor would also need to report all incidents of drink-spiking, sexual harassment/violence and grooming to police or be pulled in for review.
Worthing Labour councillor Hillary Schan requested the additions to the new licensing policy after seeing no mention of spiking in previous policies, taking inspiration from other councils like Milton Keynes, which worked with venues to make drink covers widely available.
She added: “It is a really under-reported crime – people find it very difficult to tell when they have been spiked.”
She added a ‘stigma’ around the issue could be contributing to under-reporting of spiking, and safe spaces in pubs and clubs, associated with the Safe Space Sussex program, were ‘really good’ safeguarding initiatives.
The new policy includes Welfare and Vulnerability Engagement (WAVE) training to help staff identify when to intervene in a situation on behalf of a vulnerable person, and Ask for Angela, which trains staff on how to assist vulnerable persons when approached by them.
The reviewed licensing policies for Worthing and Adur will be up for approval at the next full council meetings, on October 17 and 19 respectively.