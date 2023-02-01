Ditchling’s Zoe Ball will join Holly Willoughby and a number of another celebrities in supporting a 4-year-old with leukaemia.

Zoe Ball and Holly Willoughby were some of the first to take to Instagram to support the campaign and don their ‘brief bonnet’ and say ‘pants to leukaemia’.

The initiative was set up by BBC Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball’s sister Hannah Peckham, who lives in Sussex and whose son Bodhi has been diagnosed and is receiving treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

Bodhi’s ‘Pants to Leukaemia’ campaign calls on people to put their underwear on their head as a hat and share a selfie on social media with the hashtag #PantsToLeukaemia, inspired by a photo Bodhi’s mum shared of him wearing his pants on his head in hospital.

Other celebrities who have so far taken part, by donning a pair of pants on their head and posting their selfie on Instagram, include Jessie J, Emma Bunton, Philip Schofield, Emma Willis and Gok Wan.

Leukaemia UK said it was honoured to be nominated by Bodhi’s family as one of the three charities the fundraising initiative is supporting.

The family are now working with Leukaemia UK to help raise further awareness and vital funds for research into kinder and more effective treatments.