Zoe Ball sends personal message of congratulations to Worthing Samaritans' longest-serving listening volunteer

Radio and television presenter Zoe Ball has sent a personal message of congratulations to Worthing Samaritans' longest-serving listening volunteer as he celebrates his 50th anniversary with the charity, covering the area from Shoreham to Yapton and up to Arundel, including Littlehampton.

Zoe said the charity was close to her heart and when she heard about Mike Shaw from Rustington devoting his time as a listening volunteer after his younger brother took his own life, she wanted to congratulate him.

A recorded video message from Zoe was shown at the Worthing Samaritans branch meeting held at Worthing Library on Wednesday, April 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also a special presentation to Mike, 77, from Rustington, of an engraved goblet from Worthing Samaritans director Fiona Cameron to mark his 50th year as a listening volunteer.

Mike Shaw with Worthing Samaritans director Fiona Cameron and the engraved goblet to mark his 50th year as a listening volunteer

A celebration cake made made by a fellow volunteer was shared at the meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CLICK HERE to read more: Worthing Samaritans listening volunteer known for dressing as a washing machine marks 50 years of service to the charity