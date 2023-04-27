Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
10 hours ago RMT announce strike action on day of Eurovision after rejecting offer
12 hours ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - man’s body found
13 hours ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
16 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
16 hours ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’

Zoe Ball sends personal message of congratulations to Worthing Samaritans' longest-serving listening volunteer

Radio and television presenter Zoe Ball has sent a personal message of congratulations to Worthing Samaritans' longest-serving listening volunteer as he celebrates his 50th anniversary with the charity, covering the area from Shoreham to Yapton and up to Arundel, including Littlehampton.

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 27th Apr 2023, 09:26 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 09:27 BST

Zoe said the charity was close to her heart and when she heard about Mike Shaw from Rustington devoting his time as a listening volunteer after his younger brother took his own life, she wanted to congratulate him.

A recorded video message from Zoe was shown at the Worthing Samaritans branch meeting held at Worthing Library on Wednesday, April 26.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There was also a special presentation to Mike, 77, from Rustington, of an engraved goblet from Worthing Samaritans director Fiona Cameron to mark his 50th year as a listening volunteer.

Most Popular
Mike Shaw with Worthing Samaritans director Fiona Cameron and the engraved goblet to mark his 50th year as a listening volunteerMike Shaw with Worthing Samaritans director Fiona Cameron and the engraved goblet to mark his 50th year as a listening volunteer
Mike Shaw with Worthing Samaritans director Fiona Cameron and the engraved goblet to mark his 50th year as a listening volunteer

A celebration cake made made by a fellow volunteer was shared at the meeting.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

CLICK HERE to read more: Worthing Samaritans listening volunteer known for dressing as a washing machine marks 50 years of service to the charity

The celebration cake baked by a fellow Worthing Samaritans volunteerThe celebration cake baked by a fellow Worthing Samaritans volunteer
The celebration cake baked by a fellow Worthing Samaritans volunteer
Related topics:Zoe BallShorehamYaptonArundelRustingtonWorthing Library