Zoe Ball sends personal message of congratulations to Worthing Samaritans' longest-serving listening volunteer
Radio and television presenter Zoe Ball has sent a personal message of congratulations to Worthing Samaritans' longest-serving listening volunteer as he celebrates his 50th anniversary with the charity, covering the area from Shoreham to Yapton and up to Arundel, including Littlehampton.
Zoe said the charity was close to her heart and when she heard about Mike Shaw from Rustington devoting his time as a listening volunteer after his younger brother took his own life, she wanted to congratulate him.
A recorded video message from Zoe was shown at the Worthing Samaritans branch meeting held at Worthing Library on Wednesday, April 26.