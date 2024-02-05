Perfect 10! Pevensey care home celebrates maximum review score
Carehome.co.uk is often one of the first places people will look when searching for a care home for a loved one. It is independently run to ensure that all reviews are vetted and come from people who have genuine experience of the homes that they are reviewing.
General Manager of Sycamore Grove, Heather Nwansi, said: “We are beyond thrilled to reach a perfect overall score of 10 on carehome.co.uk, it just goes to show what a credit to the home the team at Sycamore Grove really are. I am so proud of each and every one of them for all of their hard work and dedication to the people they care for. We have a fantastic team here, I’m so lucky to work with such wonderful people and to have such lovely residents.”
Sycamore Grove is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Sycamore Grove provides residential, dementia & respite care.