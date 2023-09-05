BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Person 'hit by a train' in West Sussex - 'Currently arranging alternative transport'

A person has been ‘hit by a train’ in West Sussex, with rail services expected to be disrupted for the rest of the night.
By Sam Morton
Published 5th Sep 2023, 21:12 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Southern Rail reported, just before 9pm, that the incident happened between Horsham and Arundel, with ‘all lines blocked’.

“Services running through these stations have been suspended,” a Southern statement read.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We expect substantial disruption in this area for the rest of the night.

Most Popular

“We are currently arranging alternative transport but this will take some time. Please consider avoiding travel, or travelling once we can confirm alternatives are in place.”

Southern said trains are being held in stations ‘where possible’, adding: “If you are on a train in the area currently at a stand in between stations, please listen to all announcements if you are able to.

“If you require any assistance, please speak to onboard staff.”

Related topics:Southern RailArundel