Person hit by train between Barnham and Havant

A person has been hit by a train between Barnham and Havant, according to Southern Rail.
By Joe Stack
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 18:47 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 18:48 BST

Emergency services have been called to Southbourne Railway station following reports of a person being a hit by a train this afternoon (Wednesday, August 23).

Rail traffic is being affected along towards between Portsmouth Harbour and Angmering. All lines are currently blocked between Portsmouth Harbour and Barnham.

In a statement on social media, a spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Portsmouth Harbour and Barnham. All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident. Service information will follow.

"The service that usually runs between London Victoria and Portsmouth & Southsea will terminate/start at Chichester instead.

Services that usually run between Brighton and Portsmouth & Southsea will be suspended until further notice.”

More on this as we have it.

