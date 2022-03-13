Person hit by train between Eastbourne and Hampden Park

Southern Rail made the announcement with 'great sadness' following the incident yesterday.

The collision is believed to have happened at about 8pm last night (Saturday, March 12).

Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

A spokesman for Southern Rail said in a statement on social media: "It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Eastbourne and Hampden Park. All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident. Service info to follow."

Journey times were said to be 'significantly affected'.

Eastbourne Borough councillor Josh Babarinde, who represents the Hampden Park ward, responded to the post by Southern Rail.