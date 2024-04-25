Person taken to hospital as crash shuts the A24 south of Horsham

A person has been taken to hospital following a crash this morning (Thursday) which has shut the A24 south of Horsham.
By Sarah Page
Published 25th Apr 2024, 13:23 BST
The southbound carriageway near Copsale and north of Buck Barn was closed following the crash while emergency crews attended the scene.

A spokesperson for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said that a person was taken to East Surrey Hospital.

Diversions have now been put in place and traffic is said to be coping well in the area.

