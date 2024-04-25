A person was taken to hospital following a crash this morning which shut the southbound carriageway of the A24 near Buck Barn

The southbound carriageway near Copsale and north of Buck Barn was closed following the crash while emergency crews attended the scene.

A spokesperson for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said that a person was taken to East Surrey Hospital.

