Person taken to hospital as crash shuts the A24 south of Horsham
A person has been taken to hospital following a crash this morning (Thursday) which has shut the A24 south of Horsham.
The southbound carriageway near Copsale and north of Buck Barn was closed following the crash while emergency crews attended the scene.
A spokesperson for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said that a person was taken to East Surrey Hospital.
Diversions have now been put in place and traffic is said to be coping well in the area.