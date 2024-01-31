Peter Kyle MP launches BN1 Arts - empowering young creatives for a bright future
BN1 Arts’ Keep Creative Arts Education Free is a campaign to highlight the urgent need to address the current barriers to entry in creative arts education in the UK. While the role of the creative industry within society has never been clearer, arts education is facing serious under funding and lack of governmental support. The landscape of creative arts education in the UK is facing a critical challenge, and we believe your involvement can make a significant difference. At BN1 Arts we believe everyone should have the opportunity to access creative arts training, and we are on a mission to ensure that can happen for children in Brighton, Sussex and beyond.
Founded by music industry professional, West End performer, and educator, Mia Bird, BN1 Arts represents a testament to resilience and determination in the face of funding cutbacks in creative arts education across the UK. Mia Bird, the Founder of BN1 Arts said; “This campaign will raise awareness and advocacy to safeguard the future of creative arts education in the UK. Our mission is to offer young people the best arts training in the UK. At BN1 Arts, we deliver traditional tutoring in creative specialties while providing a unique insight into the current trends and demands of the professional performance industry. We equip our students with the mindset and ability to navigate this industry, making them resilient, tenacious, and highly sought after."
Peter Kyle officially opened BN1 Arts with a ceremonial ribbon cutting in the company of industry professionals from the West End, TV, gaming and film including Julian Stoneman, a patron of BN1 Arts, known for managing and producing shows such as Billy Elliot, Rock of Ages, and Bat out of Hell.
Peter Kyle MP said, “Coming here to BN1 Arts tonight you get a flavour of how much energy, perseverance, how much tenacity and clarity of vision it takes to make something like this happen and I am truly grateful to Mia and the team for putting this together. Pathways to further education are shut closed for so many people and we must ensure that every child gets the opportunity to follow their passion in education and keep these pathways open for all children and young people regardless of their background.”