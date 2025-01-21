Petition launched to improve safety at Bishopstone Station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A petition has been launched to improve safety at Bishopstone Station.

Barbara Mine of The Friends of Bishopstone Station says it's essential that conditions at the station are improved before someone is injured.

Her petition will be delivered to Lewes MP James MacCleary as well as operators Network Rail and GTR.

She says the glazing to the Grade II Listed bridge should be reinstated and electrically powered doors installed between the station bridge and building atrium known as the booking hall.

There are fears the building itself could be damaged by bad weather and someone could slip over on wet tiles. The petition has drawn extensive responses from people who use the station or live nearby.

One supporter said: "I use this station to visit my elderly mother. The entrance gets very dangerous in wet weather. Users of the community hub are at risk of slipping. Another said: "It's not just a railway station, it's a community meeting and help space.'

A spokesperson explained: "Friends of Bishopstone Station CIC have created a community hub within the station building. With ongoing events to combat social isolation and a warm space environment .Included in these events there are also services such as Citizens Advice and energy advice." She goes on: "Our visitors' demographic age is between 60-90. Therefore their safety is paramount."

