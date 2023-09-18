Petworth and district farmers compete for top honours

Local farmers sharing their friendly rivalries to bag the top prizes for their growing crops

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Petworth and District farmers look forward to the end of September each year with a sense of happiness and anticipation. The end of one farming year and the beginning of the next all in one go.

Having had a testing growing season weather wise the annual on farm crop competions of the Petworth & District Agricultural association have reached their end. Judged throughout the year by their peers, Local farmers enter everything from a field of grass to a dairy herd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

D H Tupper farms, Upwaltham fared well taking the best growing crop of winter wheat, spring oats and spring barley. S Carter of Loxwood took the winter barley and winter beans prize, Richard Green of Northchapel took the winter oats prize. B & L Dallyn of Petworth winning the spring beans honours along with the prize for best grass ley for cutting. Bignor farms won the linseed and pea honours while also being judged the best farm over 500 acres in the district.

Submitted article

Kate Lywood and Jeremy way of Kirdford walked away with the prize for best commercial dairy herd along with the best grazing ley. Their neighbour Johnathon Lywood took the honours with the best clamp of grass and maize silage along with the best farm under 500 acres, also being judged the best overall farm in the district.

Saturday 23rd of September heralds the annual ploughing match, this year being held by kind permission of Clive Stickland at Burchetts farm Wisbrough Green. Our host took the honours for his oilseed rape and permanent grass ley.

Clive will host this year’s match on his farm for the first time in living memory as until recent years it was home to his dairy herd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 50 ploughmen are expected to contest this year’s match pitting their skills on the field of play.