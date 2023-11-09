BREAKING

Petworth Business Association welcomes new Chair

‘Following their AGM at the end of October, the Petworth Business Association Committee have elected their new Chairperson.
By Sally MatsonContributor
Published 9th Nov 2023, 15:35 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 15:36 GMT
Denya Dessena replaces Sally Matson, who has stepped down after three years in the role.

Denya owns Artisan at the Barn in Lombard Street in Petworth and at Stopham, and also owns Upside Down Tree Studio.

Denya commented: “I am delighted to take on the role of chair of the PBA and, with the help of our dedicated committee, continue to contribute to the growth and success of our local businesses.

Sally Matson outgoing PBA Chair and Denya Dessena, new incumbentSally Matson outgoing PBA Chair and Denya Dessena, new incumbent
"Petworth and the surrounding area is filled with passionate and creative individuals with great entrepreneurial spirit, and I’m keen to foster collaboration and create a supportive network that will help our businesses thrive.”

To get in touch with the PBA you can contact Denya on [email protected]

