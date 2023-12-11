Petworth businesses support local Foodbank on Christmas Cracker late night shopping day
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sally Matson of Red Card, initiated a fun way to give to one of Petworth Community's worthy causes, during Petworth's recent Christmas Cracker event. Whilst thousands thronged the streets and gathered in the Square for the Christmas Tree lights to be switched on by Lord Egremont and his grandchildren, footfall in Red Card and The Bookshop was high all day and customers were invited to donate to the Foodbank.
When they did, staff rang jingle bells and cheered. Red Card raised £150, which they match funded to make £300 and The Bookshop raised £100 which they match funded to £200, making a total raised for the Foodbank of £500.
Joanne Kondabeka, CEO of the Chichester District Foodbank, thanked shop owners Sally and Steve for the generous donation, which would help sustain the work of Chichester District Foodbank in Petworth to provide food for those in crisis.
She said, "This donation will make a real difference as we continue to see a higher than normal use of our service due to the cost of living crisis. We also run a Kid's Lunch Pack scheme, across the Chichester Disrict, in the three main school holidays for families who are finding it difficult to feed their children because they usually get free school meals due to low income.
"We are presently giving out 860 Christmas Lunch Packs, of which 82 are being delivered by the local Petworth volunteers, to households in the Petworth District."