'Phenomenal Happenings' Making It Happen series in partnership with Latest TV

Phenomenal Happenings will look at groups, people, projects and places making a real difference. There are serious messages about the importance of social connectedness and control over our own lives, as well as a look at communities who have fun whilst sharing companionship, experiences, skills, and laughter.

The initial episodes spotlighted Lewes District groups and featured a collaborative cookbook from Uckfield and Peacehaven. They aired twice weekly on Fridays at 7pm and Saturdays at 10:30am throughout February. Eastbourne will be the focus in March, followed by Hastings, Rother, and Wealden.

The premiere of Eastbourne's first episode is planned for March 1st, followed by re-airings on the 2nd, 8th, and 9th. The second episode is scheduled for March 15th, with additional broadcasts on the 16th, 22nd, and 23rd.

Phenomenal Happenings, Making It Happen, Eastbourne episode

These episodes will highlight various community groups supported by Making It Happen in Eastbourne, including the Youth Voice in Willingdon Trees, Compass Community Arts in Hampden Park, as well as the Angling Club and Shinewater School Playgroup.

You can find Latest TV on Freeview (Channel 7), Virgin Media (Channel 159), or online (at thelatest.co.uk). Keep tuning in to find out more about what’s happening across East Sussex!