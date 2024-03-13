Phoenix Academy celebrates achievement of UNICEF Bronze Award for championing children's rights

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This recognition is a testament to the academy's unwavering commitment to integrating the principles of children's rights into its core values and educational practices.

A robust evidence application process marked Phoenix Academy's journey to achieving the Bronze Award. This innovative approach allowed the academy to showcase its comprehensive efforts in promoting and respecting children's rights in alignment with the guidelines set by UNICEF.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under the dedicated leadership of the Rights Respecting Co-ordinator Adelle French, Phoenix Academy has established itself as a beacon of children's advocacy. The school's unique approach includes a dynamic curriculum that not only educates pupils about their rights but also actively involves them in the advocacy and empowerment processes. For instance, pupils are encouraged to participate in the school's decision-making processes through the' Pupil Parliament', which has a dedicated' Children's Rights Committee'. This approach is deeply embedded in the school's ethos, fostering an environment where respect, inclusion, and diversity are not just taught but lived experiences.

Left to right: Kiki, Diana, Johannes Bezuidenhout (Deputy Head), Anna, Helena David, Leighton, Cody

The evidence submitted by Phoenix Academy for the Bronze Award includes establishing student-led groups, such as the Children's Rights Advocacy Club' and the Diversity and Inclusion Committee. These groups actively participate in discussions and actions related to children's rights and the integration of rights-respecting principles into the curriculum, ensuring that every child understands and values their rights and the rights of others.

Phoenix Academy's achievement in receiving the Bronze Award is a significant milestone in its journey towards becoming a fully Rights Respecting School. This accomplishment reflects the collective effort and dedication of the entire school community, including educators, students, and staff, in creating a nurturing and inclusive environment where every child feels valued and empowered.

As Phoenix Academy sets its sights on the next milestone, the Silver Award, the school reaffirms its dedication to championing the cause of children's rights. The academy plans to strengthen its curriculum further by introducing more interactive and engaging activities that promote awareness of children's rights. It also aims to expand its community outreach programs to create a broader understanding of children's rights. This commitment is towards the betterment of its students and creating a ripple effect of change and awareness in the wider community. Through these efforts, Phoenix Academy continues to play a pivotal role in shaping a future where children's rights are universally understood, respected, and upheld.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad