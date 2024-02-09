Phoenix Academy hosts STEP Academy Trust debating championship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Young debaters have been engaging in thought-provoking discussions, honing their critical thinking and public speaking skills. Over 5,000 pupils have been taking part in debating activities, and 120 pupils have taken part during the competitive stages of the championship. During the first stage of the championship, pupils have been debating two motions: ‘This House believes that children can make a big difference to the environment’, and ‘This House believes that technology improves children’s well-being’.

This championship brings together budding debaters from diverse backgrounds, creating a platform for them to express their ideas, articulate arguments, and develop essential communication skills. Every school within STEP Academy Trust, a multi-academy trust of 20 primary schools in London and the South East, has been taking part and has been preparing tirelessly, creating an environment that encourages teamwork, research, and analytical thinking.

The Primary School Debating Championship reflects the STEP First Principle of every school working together as one team. Debating is an exceptional vehicle for pupils to enhance their confidence, eloquence, and ability to think on their feet.

Top debating Phoenix Academy pupils

The final of the championship will take place in March at the exceptional skyscraper, 100 Bishopsgate, London, which has been secured by STEP’s trustees. Pupils are exceptionally excited for the Grand Final, which will see the winner of the championship crowned at the prestigious venue.