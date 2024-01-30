BREAKING

Photo shows helicopter landing at Ifield Green near cricket club

A reader has sent a photo to the Crawley Observer today (Tuesday, January 30) that shows a helicopter landing at Ifield Green.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 30th Jan 2024, 16:20 GMT
Updated 30th Jan 2024, 17:06 GMT
The reader said: “It landed on the Green near the cricket club and was there for some time between about 12.15 and 12.45.”

SECAmb have confirmed that the helicopter was the air ambulance and said it was assisting with a call to a private address.

