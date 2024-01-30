Photo shows helicopter landing at Ifield Green near cricket club
A reader has sent a photo to the Crawley Observer today (Tuesday, January 30) that shows a helicopter landing at Ifield Green.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The reader said: “It landed on the Green near the cricket club and was there for some time between about 12.15 and 12.45.”
SECAmb have confirmed that the helicopter was the air ambulance and said it was assisting with a call to a private address.