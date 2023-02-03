Photos and video: car and cement mixer catch fire after Balcombe crash
A car and a cement mixer caught fire on a road in Balcombe this morning (Friday, February 3), the fire service has confirmed.
West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called at 9.31am this morning to reports of a road traffic collision on London Road at Balcombe between Stone Lane and the B2110. Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Crawley and Burgess Hill to the scene. Upon arrival they found a collision involving a car and a cement mixer, with both vehicles alight.”
