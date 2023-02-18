Eight appliances tackled a large fire at an East Sussex industrial premises, which broke out late last night (Friday, February 17).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that the fire was at a car garage on Quarry Road.

Their initial statement during the early hours of this morning (Saturday, February 18) said: “Eight fire appliances, including the High Volume Pump, are at the incident. Local residents should keep doors and windows closed. Please avoid the area.”

An updated statement later in the morning said crews were called to the fire at 11.38pm on Friday.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “At the height of the incident fire appliances from Newhaven, Roedean, Seaford, Lewes, Hove, Eastbourne, Barcombe, Brighton Preston Circus and Uckfield were in attendance. As of 6am three appliances remain on the scene.”

This story will be updated as more information comes in.

1 . Newhaven fire East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said a fire broke out at an industrial premises on Quarry Road, Newhaven, in the early hours of Saturday, February 18 Photo: Dan Jessup Photo Sales

