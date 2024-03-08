Photos of large police presence in Eastbourne after report of ‘unprovoked assault’

Police officers and community support officers were spotted just after 7pm at the junction of Elms Road and Seaside Road.

The photos show police at a cordoned off section of the road.

A Sussex Police spokesperson confirmed on Friday morning (March 8): “Police were called to reports of an unprovoked assault in Seaside Road, Eastbourne at around 6.15pm on Thursday (7 March).

“The victim – a 50-year-old man from Eastbourne – was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries. A 39-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in custody at this time. There is no threat to the wider public.

“Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1020 of 07/03.”

1 . Eastbourne Police officers were seen at a cordoned off area just after 7pm at the junction of Elms Road and Seaside Road in Eastbourne on Thursday, March 7 Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

