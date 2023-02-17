The A29 in Pulborough was closed this morning after an accident last night (Thursday, February 16), it has been reported.

AA Traffic News said at about 8am that crash investigation work was being carried out on A29 Stane Street both ways from B2133 Adversane Lane to Broomers Hill Lane. AA Traffic News said: “The road has been closed for investigation work following a serious accident last night at around 21:30.”

The AA shows that the road is now clear. Visit www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news.

Sussex Police said: “Officers have responded to a serious collision on the A29 at Stane Street between Pulborough and Adversane. Emergency services were called at about 9.30pm on Thursday, February 16. A road closure has been in place while the incident is investigated.

“Witnesses or anyone with relevant footage or information should email: [email protected] and quote Operation Dallas.”

