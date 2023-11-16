The RSPCA rescued a deer who became wedged between two fencing posts at Standen House and Gardens near East Grinstead this month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They said the animal was spotted by staff at the National Trust property on Tuesday morning, November 7.

They called the charity and RSPCA animal rescue officers (ARO) Sam Matthews and Louis Horton arrived at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam said “We often hear of deer getting tangled in the netting itself, but not trapped between the fencing posts. Staff are going to place wood in the gap to prevent it happening again. Deer can get stuck in quite small spaces so it's always worth checking fencing to make sure it’s safe for wildlife."

A deer became wedged between two fencing posts at Standen House and Gardens near East Grinstead

The RSPCA rescuers used a car jack to widen the gap between the posts and lifted the deer to the widest part.

Sam said: “It looked like she tried to leap over the fence but didn’t quite make it. She slid down between the posts and got caught between her hips and ribs. She didn’t put up much of a fight when we arrived. We popped a towel over her head to keep her calm. The staff were very good at calming her and kept visitors away until we managed to free her."

A deer became wedged between two fencing posts at Standen House and Gardens near East Grinstead

He said: “She seemed absolutely fine and bounded off back into the wild.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad