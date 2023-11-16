Photos show deer trapped between two posts at National Trust property in West Sussex: RSPCA rescues animal in trouble
They said the animal was spotted by staff at the National Trust property on Tuesday morning, November 7.
They called the charity and RSPCA animal rescue officers (ARO) Sam Matthews and Louis Horton arrived at the scene.
Sam said “We often hear of deer getting tangled in the netting itself, but not trapped between the fencing posts. Staff are going to place wood in the gap to prevent it happening again. Deer can get stuck in quite small spaces so it's always worth checking fencing to make sure it’s safe for wildlife."
The RSPCA rescuers used a car jack to widen the gap between the posts and lifted the deer to the widest part.
Sam said: “It looked like she tried to leap over the fence but didn’t quite make it. She slid down between the posts and got caught between her hips and ribs. She didn’t put up much of a fight when we arrived. We popped a towel over her head to keep her calm. The staff were very good at calming her and kept visitors away until we managed to free her."
He said: “She seemed absolutely fine and bounded off back into the wild.”
Sam explained that when wild animals get stuck they can panic and make things worse. He added: “It’s really important that if you see a wild animal in this situation to get in touch with us so we can try and help as quickly as possible.”