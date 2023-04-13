A photographer sent in pictures that showed a rolled over car in Ashington this afternoon (Thursday, April 13).

Photos show a rolled over car in Ashington this afternoon (Thursday, April 13)

AA Traffic News said at 12pm that the road was closed after the incident on Spear Hill at B2133 Billingshurst Road. Police said the road was opened again at 1.15pm.

A West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 11.28am we responded to a road traffic collision at Spear Hill, Ashington. Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Worthing and Henfield to the scene, as well as a heavy rescue tender from Worthing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The casualties released themselves from the vehicle prior to the arrival of firefighters, and fire crews made the scene safe. Firefighters booked away from the scene at around 12pm.”

Photos show a rolled over car in Ashington this afternoon (Thursday, April 13)

Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to a report of an overturned car in Spear Hill, Ashington on Thursday (13 April) at around 11.30am. A woman from Ashington was taken to hospital with minor injuries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For updates from AA Traffic News visit www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news.