Police said the incident happened at the junction of Chichester Road and Hawthorn Road at 6.50pm.

Police said: “An Alfa Romeo Giulietta car travelling west on Chichester Road was in collision with the Honda pit motorbike. The motorcyclist, an 18-year-old man, suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains. The car driver, a 44-year-old man from Chichester, was arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs and has now been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”

The road was closed for hours for vehicle recovery and investigation work.

Sergeant Mark Farrow said: “We are appealing for witnesses to this serious collision and would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or the vehicles involved prior to the collision.”

Witnesses or people with dashcam or CCTV footage can email [email protected], quoting Operation Bartley.

1. Bognor Regis Police cars and an ambulance were seen in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, on Friday night, October 14 Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales

