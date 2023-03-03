Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

PICTURES AND VIDEO: Emergency services take part in search for missing person in Hove

Emergency services across Sussex have taken part in a search for a missing person on Hove Beach.

By Frankie Elliott
2 minutes ago

Sussex Police said they are assisting the Metropolitan Police to find a missing person from London in Basin Road South, Portslade.

Police, coastguard units and Royal National Lifeboat crews were seen searching the coastline between Hove and Shoreham in the late hours of Thursday, March 2.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is believed a person’s clothes were found on the beach, prompting the search, which included a coastguard helicopter.

Most Popular
Emergency services across Sussex were called to a major incident on Hove beach last night (March 2).
Emergency services across Sussex were called to a major incident on Hove beach last night (March 2).
Emergency services across Sussex were called to a major incident on Hove beach last night (March 2).

A spokesperson from HM Coastguard said: “HM Coastguard sent RNLI lifeboats from Shoreham and Brighton, alongside the Coastguard helicopter, to assist Sussex Police with an incident in the Hove area.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Metropolitan Police have been approached for a comment.

Eddie Mitchell was there and here are the photos…….

Emergency services across Sussex were called to a major incident on Hove beach last night (March 2).
Emergency services across Sussex were called to a major incident on Hove beach last night (March 2).
Emergency services across Sussex were called to a major incident on Hove beach last night (March 2).
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Emergency services across Sussex were called to a major incident on Hove beach last night (March 2).
Emergency services across Sussex were called to a major incident on Hove beach last night (March 2).
Emergency services across Sussex were called to a major incident on Hove beach last night (March 2).
Emergency services across Sussex were called to a major incident on Hove beach last night (March 2).
Emergency services across Sussex were called to a major incident on Hove beach last night (March 2).
Emergency services across Sussex were called to a major incident on Hove beach last night (March 2).
Sussex PoliceEmergency servicesHoveSussexPoliceShoreham