PICTURES AND VIDEO: Emergency services take part in search for missing person in Hove

Emergency services across Sussex have taken part in a search for a missing person on Hove Beach.

Sussex Police said they are assisting the Metropolitan Police to find a missing person from London in Basin Road South, Portslade.

Police, coastguard units and Royal National Lifeboat crews were seen searching the coastline between Hove and Shoreham in the late hours of Thursday, March 2.

It is believed a person’s clothes were found on the beach, prompting the search, which included a coastguard helicopter.

Emergency services across Sussex were called to a major incident on Hove beach last night (March 2).

A spokesperson from HM Coastguard said: “HM Coastguard sent RNLI lifeboats from Shoreham and Brighton, alongside the Coastguard helicopter, to assist Sussex Police with an incident in the Hove area.”

The Metropolitan Police have been approached for a comment.

Eddie Mitchell was there and here are the photos…….

