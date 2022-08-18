PICTURES: Collision shuts road in Hastings

The incident happened yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, August 17) on the A21 Sedlescombe Road North, Hastings.
The road was closed in both ways between the junctions of Harrow Lane and Upper Church Road.
1. Collision on the A21 Sedlescombe Road North, Hastings (photo by Dan Jessup)
Collision on the A21 Sedlescombe Road North, Hastings (photo by Dan Jessup)
Photo: -
2. Collision on the A21 Sedlescombe Road North, Hastings (photo by Dan Jessup)
Collision on the A21 Sedlescombe Road North, Hastings (photo by Dan Jessup)
Photo: -
3. Collision on the A21 Sedlescombe Road North, Hastings (photo by Dan Jessup)
Collision on the A21 Sedlescombe Road North, Hastings (photo by Dan Jessup)
Photo: -
4. Collision on the A21 Sedlescombe Road North, Hastings (photo by Dan Jessup)
Collision on the A21 Sedlescombe Road North, Hastings (photo by Dan Jessup)
Photo: -