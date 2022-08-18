Edit Account-Sign Out

PICTURES: Collision shuts road in Hastings

A collision yesterday shut a road in Hastings.

By India Wentworth
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 7:35 am

The incident happened yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, August 17) on the A21 Sedlescombe Road North, Hastings.

The road was closed in both ways between the junctions of Harrow Lane and Upper Church Road.

Sussex Police have been approached for more information.

1. Collision on the A21 Sedlescombe Road North, Hastings (photo by Dan Jessup)

2. Collision on the A21 Sedlescombe Road North, Hastings (photo by Dan Jessup)

3. Collision on the A21 Sedlescombe Road North, Hastings (photo by Dan Jessup)

4. Collision on the A21 Sedlescombe Road North, Hastings (photo by Dan Jessup)

