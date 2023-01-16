Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne road closed due to police dealing with a woman 'in possession of a bladed article'

PICTURES: Eastbourne road closed due to police dealing with a woman ‘in possession of a bladed article’

Police officers are currently engaging with a woman in Eastbourne who is believed to be in possession of a bladed article.

By India Wentworth
4 minutes ago

A statement from Eastbourne Police said at 2.37pm today (January 16): “We are currently on scene in North Avenue, Eastbourne, after concerns were raised for a woman’s welfare shortly after midday on Monday (January 16).

“Officers, including negotiators, are currently engaging with the woman, who is believed to be in possession of a bladed article.

“The road is currently closed and we are asking people to stay away from the area while we work to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.

“We thank the community for their patience while the matter is ongoing.”

More as we get it.

Eastbourne Police