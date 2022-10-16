Pictures: fire service crews from Eastbourne rescue man from car in water between Pevensey and Hailsham
Emergency services worked together to rescue a man from a car in water in East Sussex yesterday (Saturday, October 15).
By Lawrence Smith
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the incident took place on Rickney Lane, between Pevensey and Hailsham, and said they were called at 3.42pm.
An ESFRS spokesperson said Eastbourne crews worked alongside Sussex Police to successfully rescue the man.
They said: “He is now safely in the care of SECAmb and we did not need to enter the water to make the rescue.”
