Pictures: Firle Garden Show returns for 11th year

Visitors flocked to Firle Place over the weekend as the annual Firle Garden Show returned.

The event, now in its 11th year, opened last Friday (April 20) and ran until Sunday (April 22).

It was an opportunity to buy plants and garden-related goods, artisan designs, homeware products, outdoor furniture and more, and to seek advice and hear from gardening experts such as Garfield Kennedy, of the Woodland Trust, Ben Cross, of Crosslands Alstroemeria nursery, and The Gardening Doctor Experts – Val and Steve Bradley.

The show’s new chosen charity Something to Look Forward To, which supports people, families and carers affected by cancer, also raised more than £1,500.

Organisers say that plans are already in place for next year’s show.