Five children and one woman were assessed and treated for smoke inhalation and then taken to hospital following a fire in East Sussex, emergency services have confirmed.

Two ambulances and four fire engines were called to reports of a fire at a property in Queensway, Brighton at approximately 10pm on Monday [May 1].

Fire crews used a hose reel and breathing apparatus to put out the fire, which East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said was ‘most likely cause to be electrical’.

The children and woman made their way to safety prior to arrival of the fire service. They were then assessed and treated for smoke inhalation before they were taken to hospital for further checks.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “I can confirm that we were called at approximately 10pm yesterday to reports of a fire at a property in Queensway, Brighton.

“Two ambulance crews attended and six people, five children and an adult, were assessed and treated for smoke inhalation before being taken to hospital for further checks.”

An East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire in a house on Queensway, Brighton at 21.42 on 1 May 2023.

“One woman and five children had made their way to safety prior to the arrival of the fire service.

“Crews used hose reel and breathing apparatus to put out the fire, a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots and a PPV fan to clear smoke.

“Four fire engines, the command unit and officers were sent to the scene.

“The fire has been investigated and most likely cause to be electrical.”

1 . Pictures: Five children and one adult assessed and treated for smoke inhalation and taken to hospital following fire in East Sussex Ambulances and fire crews attended a fire in East Sussex on the evening of Monday, May 1 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Pictures: Five children and one woman assessed and treated for smoke inhalation and taken to hospital following fire in East Sussex Ambulances and fire crews attended a fire in East Sussex on the evening of Monday, May 1 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Pictures: Five children and one woman assessed and treated for smoke inhalation and taken to hospital following fire in East Sussex Ambulances and fire crews attended a fire in East Sussex on the evening of Monday, May 1 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

4 . Pictures: Five children and one woman assessed and treated for smoke inhalation and taken to hospital following fire in East Sussex Ambulances and fire crews attended a fire in East Sussex on the evening of Monday, May 1 Photo: Eddie Mitchell