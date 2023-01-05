Pictures: Man arrested and child taken to hospital following Eastbourne altercation

A 27-year-old man was arrested and a child was taken to hospital following an altercation and collision in Eastbourne, the emergency services have said.

Police said the incident happened in Sorrel Drive just after 3.05pm on Wednesday, January 4.

Officers added: “The incident started earlier in the day between the victim and suspect in Milfoil Drive which then continued on social media.

"Around six hours later, there was a collision between the victim and suspect vehicles. During this altercation, the victim has been assaulted by multiple suspects and his car has been damaged.

“Following this collision there was an altercation and the victim was assaulted.”

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening, according to police.

Inspector Taylor of the neighbourhood policing team said: “This is an isolated incident with no threat to the wider community where the victim and suspects are thought to be known to each other. A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and remains in police custody.”

South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “I can confirm ambulance crews attended following reports of an RTC involving a vehicle and a child. The child was assessed and treated before being taken to Eastbourne District General Hospital.”

Inspector Taylor added: “Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information which could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting serial number 839 of 04/01.

“This information can be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

