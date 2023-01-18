Pictures: Man arrested following vehicle pursuit in Eastbourne town centre
A man has been arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Eastbourne town centre, police have said.
Officers said they attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle in the Willingdon area shortly before 5pm on Tuesday, January 17, resulting in a pursuit into the town centre.
A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “The vehicle collided with parked cars before coming to a stop in Upperton Road.
“The occupants of the vehicle fled the scene. A 34-year-old man of no fixed address was located in a nearby garden and arrested on suspicion of being in concerned in the supply of a Class A drug, dangerous driving and failing to stop when required by a constable. He remains in custody at this time.”
A second suspect remains outstanding, according to police. Officers said enquiries are ongoing to identify and locate them.