PICTURES: Newick High Street shop fire leads to road closures
A Newick building fire has led to the village High Street being closed both ways.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue (ESFR) said it was currently dealing with a fire in the roof of a commercial premises on The Green, Newick.
Firefighters from Uckfield, Heathfield and Lewes are in attendance, the ESFR said.
The fire service said all nearby roads are currently closed while they deal with the incident.
Most Popular
Dan Jessup was there and here are the photos….
More to follow…