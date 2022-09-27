Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

PICTURES: Newick High Street shop fire leads to road closures

A Newick building fire has led to the village High Street being closed both ways.

By Frankie Elliott
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 10:33 am
Updated Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 10:55 am

East Sussex Fire and Rescue (ESFR) said it was currently dealing with a fire in the roof of a commercial premises on The Green, Newick.

Firefighters from Uckfield, Heathfield and Lewes are in attendance, the ESFR said.

The fire service said all nearby roads are currently closed while they deal with the incident.

Most Popular

A272 high street road closed due to fire service incident

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Dan Jessup was there and here are the photos….

More to follow…

A272 High Street road closed due to fire service incident
A272 High Street road closed due to fire service incident
UckfieldHeathfield