PICTURES: Plane crash in Shoreham

A light aircraft has crashed in Shoreham and emergency services were seen attending.

Photos show the aircraft down in a field and emergency services attending today (January 2).

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “At 12.39pm we were called to a light aircraft incident at Mill Hill, Shoreham.

“Joint Fire Control sent fire engines from Shoreham and East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service to the scene, as well a heavy rescue tender from Worthing and an off-road vehicle from Storrington.

"Firefighters worked alongside South East Coast Ambulance Service and Sussex Police to make the scene safe, before leaving the incident at around 2pm."

An eyewitness told SussexWorld he saw the pilot walk away from the crash.

South East Coast Ambulance Service and Sussex Police have been approached for more information.

