PICTURES: Police attend incident at Eastbourne property

Sussex Police confirmed officers were called to Allfrey Road, which has a junction with Norway Road, on Saturday (February 19) at 1.15pm following reports of concern for a man’s welfare.

According to police, ‘officers engaged with an individual inside a property before he left the building to enter police custody at 2.55pm’.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray, police say.

A spokesperson for the police said, “This is understood to be an isolated incident and there are no wider risks to the public.”

