Pictures show armed police and dog squad at Bognor Regis incident

Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service were called to Maple Gardens in the town following the incident at around 12pm today (Saturday, March 12).

A man has since been arrested and taken into custody.

Earlier today officers confirmed the incident has been 'safely resolved' after armed police descended on Maple Gardens.

In an earlier statement, police said officers were negotiating for the arrest of a man following reporter threats.

In the latest statement, a spokesman for Arun Police said: "We can confirm the earlier incident in Maple Gardens, Bognor Regis, has since been safely resolved.

"A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is in custody. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

