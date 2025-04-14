Pictures: Thrilling weekend of racing starts the Goodwood motorsport season

The 82nd Members’ Meeting paid tribute to three-time Formula 1 World Champion Ayrton Senna, with 2025 marking the 40th anniversary of his first Grand Prix victory at the 1985 Portuguese Grand Prix. With the support of Classic Team Lotus, the special on-track demonstration saw Bruno Senna drive the legendary Lotus 97T in a heartfelt tribute to his uncle. Next weekend, Classic Team Lotus will return to Estoril with the Lotus 97T, where Bruno will once again get behind the wheel to commemorate the 1985 victory on its exact anniversary (21 April).

Proving a crowd favourite across the weekend, the event welcomed a fleet of GT3 cars from some of the world’s most established automotive manufacturers, including Aston Martin, BMW, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren and Mercedes. Going head-to-head in a spectacular Shoot-Out, the intense battle reached its peak on Sunday afternoon, with Andrew Jordan claiming the win in the Chevrolet Corvette Z06.R, Phil Keen placing second in the Aston Martin V12 Vantage and Aubigny House Captain Andy Priaulx coming third in the BMW Z4.

In celebration of JOTA Sport’s 25th anniversary, Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA fired up one of their Cadillac V-Series.R LMDh cars, which made its highly anticipated European debut at Goodwood. Over the weekend, the car blazed through a series of high-speed laps - the first time a current WEC Hypercar has taken on the historic circuit. Will Stevens and Alex Lynn delivered an unforgettable performance, expertly navigating the fast-flowing track. In addition to the impressive demonstration, the paddocks were filled with a stunning collection of Le Mans class winners, including one of the Hertz Team Jota Porsche 963 LMDhs.

Alpine marked its 70th anniversary over the weekend with a parade of 70 Alpine cars on track. The lineup included A110s from every era, along with the GTA and A610 models. In a nod to the future, the brand’s latest innovation, the Alpine A110 R Ultimate, made its UK public debut and was on static display throughout the event.

In addition to playing a vital role as the Members’ Meeting timing partner, IWC Schaffhausen brought a touch of movie magic to the event this year through its latest collaboration with the upcoming F1 film. The fictional APXGP Formula 1 Team came to life, with a moment on Saturday afternoon showcasing how high-speed precision scenes were captured for the film and included appearances from two of the film’s stars, Damson Idris and Kerry Condon. The IWC garage housed the original race car used in the production across the weekend.

Sustainable racing Following the 2024 Goodwood Revival - which became the world’s first historic motorsport event to run all its races on sustainable fuel - the 82nd Members’ Meeting continued the momentum with thirteen thrilling races powered by sustainable fuel; another significant step forward in securing the future of motorsport.

Small but mighty New for the weekend, the inaugural Win Percy Trophy welcomed a collection of Group 1 touring cars including Mini 1275GTs, VW Golfs and Ford Fiestas. The small but mighty fleet of vehicles went head-to-head over the weekend welcoming some of the world’s greatest drivers, from Grand Prix and 24 Hours of Le Mans winners to Touring Car Champions. Kerry Michael and Jake Hill took home the race win in the Ford Escort.

Other racing highlights at the 82nd Members’ Meeting included the nail-biting Hailwood Trophy (ft. Sheen Trophy) which appeared for the fifth consecutive year. A lineup of classic 250cc and 350cc Grand Prix bikes battled it out, with Dan Jackson the overall winner. The Gordon Spice Trophy featured a slightly newer selection of vehicles with Group 1 saloon cars from the 1970s and early 1980s, including Ford Capri Mk3s, Rover SD1s and Chevrolet Camaro Z28s, with Romain Dumas and Fred Shepherd winning the race overall. Making a much-anticipated return to the Members’ Meeting, the Whitmore Cup showcased pre-1966 touring cars including Lotus Cortinas, Alfa Romeo Guilia Sprint GTAs and Mini Cooper Ss with Guy Smith taking first place.

Gordon Murray Automotive Over the weekend, Gordon Murray Automotive took centre stage on Brooklands Lawn and featured a collection of outstanding cars, including the T.33, T.50s track car, and a range of exquisitely-engineered GMA V12 engines.

Four-time IndyCar Series Champion - and Torbolton House Captain - Dario Franchitti drove the T.50s - which he had unveiled at the 81st Members’ Meeting last year - in a high-octane demonstration. The celebration for Gordon Murray Automotive will continue at the Festival of Speed, with the marque headlining the Central Feature sculpture to celebrate Professor Gordon Murray’s incredible 60-year career.

Under the hammer: auction highlights A collection of unique and spectacular vehicles went under the hammer at the Bonhams|Cars Auction on Sunday. Highlights included everything from the 1928 Bentley Vanden Plas Style Tourer which sold for £290,950 and the 1912 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Roi des Belges Style Tourer which sold for £195,500 to the 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto Coupé which sold for £333,500.

Goodwood was also delighted to announce the renewal and extension of its longstanding partnership with Bonhams|Cars. Building on a 33-year relationship, the renowned auction house will continue to host world-class auctions at Goodwood events for the next five years, with the next sale set to take place at the Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard on Friday 11 July.

Unmissable moments around the event The Gurney Cup closed the track action on Saturday with a sunset extravaganza ahead of the evening’s festivities. With a spectacular fireworks display and live music, the party was a real celebration for our Goodwood Road Racing Club Members and Fellows.

From duck herding and ferret racing to axe throwing and the hotly contested Tug-O-War, the House Games once again proved a favourite amongst our Members, Fellows and drivers, with Torbolton - led by House Captain Dario Franchitti - taking home the House Trophyi.

The 82nd Members’ Meeting invited event goers to raise a glass to legendary Formula 1 team owner Eddie Jordan at ‘Eddie’s Bar’ on the Brooklands Lawn which was transformed into a traditional Irish pub, with the Jordan 191 displayed alongside.

Tickets for the 83rd Members’ Meeting presented by Audrain Motorsport are now on sale and can be purchased at goodwood.com. Members of the Goodwood Road Racing Club can secure tickets from Monday 14 April, with Fellows able to book from Wednesday 16 April. The window will close on Sunday 20 April and reopen later in the year.

Further information, including dates for the 83rd Members’ Meeting, will be announced in the coming months. More information about becoming a Fellow of the GRRC, including the host of benefits on offer, is available here.