Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Police in Sorrel Drive, Eastbourne

Pictures: Two arrests made following Eastbourne altercation

Two people have been arrested following an altercation in Eastbourne, police have said.

By Jacob Panons
3 minutes ago

Officers said they attended the incident in Sorrel Drive at 3.20pm on Wednesday, January 4.

A police spokesperson added: “Two arrests have been made and officers currently remain at the scene. Further updates will be provided in due course.”

South East Coast Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.

1. Police in Sorrel Drive, Eastbourne

Police in Sorrel Drive, Eastbourne

Photo: Staff

Photo Sales

2. Police in Sorrel Drive, Eastbourne

Police in Sorrel Drive, Eastbourne

Photo: Staff

Photo Sales

3. Police in Sorrel Drive, Eastbourne

Police in Sorrel Drive, Eastbourne

Photo: Staff

Photo Sales

4. Police in Sorrel Drive, Eastbourne

Police in Sorrel Drive, Eastbourne

Photo: Staff

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2