Pictures: Two arrests made following Eastbourne altercation
Two people have been arrested following an altercation in Eastbourne, police have said.
By Jacob Panons
3 minutes ago
Officers said they attended the incident in Sorrel Drive at 3.20pm on Wednesday, January 4.
A police spokesperson added: “Two arrests have been made and officers currently remain at the scene. Further updates will be provided in due course.”
South East Coast Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.
